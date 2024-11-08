Marina Port Valencia Helps Valencia Flooding Victims

After catastrophic flooding, Marina Port Valencia traveled to the hardest hit locations to help those in need.

After catastrophic flooding hit Valencia, Spain, Marina Port Valencia headed to Benetusser and Massanassa with bilge pumps to work around the clocks to help those in need. Residents of Valencia experienced catastrophic flooding starting Oct. 29, with more than 200 people dying from the floods.

Apart from helping drain water from garages, a school, and streets, Marina Port Valencia launched a food and clothing collection campaign at its offices. People are being asked to donate blankets, footwear, water, milk, hygiene products, cleaning materials, and non-perishables.

The rest of IPM Group facilities signed up to this initiative on the first day, including Varadero Valencia, Monzó Yacht Painting, and the marinas and refit yards in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, and Tarragona. Over the next few days other facilities such as Valencia Mar and the yacht clubs of Calpe, Jávea, Benidorm, and Villajoyosa joined the rescue team as well.

“Your soul breaks when you see a catastrophe of this size and the only thing you can do is help the survivors,” said Santiago Donat, director of Marina Port Valencia. “We want to show our solidarity and support at these delicate moments, and we’ll do anything that can help, whether it’s cleaning up a road, draining water from a garage, or giving food and water to fellow citizens who haven’t eaten or drunk for days on end. Any help is welcome.”

