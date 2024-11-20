Water Revolution Foundation Releases Yacht Environmental Transparency Index

Water Revolution Foundation announced the launch of the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index during this year’s METSTRADE.

Water Revolution Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to drive sustainability through collaboration and innovation within the yachting industry, announced the launch of the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) at METSTRADE today. YETI is a software tool that will enable the yachting industry to assess, compare, and improve its environmental footprint.

Water Revolution Foundation’s Executive Director, Robert van Tol, and Technical Director, Hanna Dąbrowska, presented YETI’s release in the METSTRADE theater. They previewed a demo of the software, highlighting distinctions between YETI Lite and YETI Pro, two versions of the software. YETI Lite is a free, open-source, entry-level tool designed to help users gain an understanding of their yacht’s environmental footprint. Ideal for non-technical users, YETI provides estimated performance scores with up to 90% accuracy based on gross tonnage and load waterline length. While the software raises internal awareness, it is an informational resource that is not suitable to make official claims.

YETI Pro is a comprehensive assessment tool for technical professionals and offers in-depth analysis based on well-to-wake impact of energy carriers and reference lines to benchmark yacht performance. This version of YETI provides higher accuracy than the Lite version and includes third-party verification options for official scores.

YETI was created due to a collaborative effort between renowned shipyards, naval architecture studios, and research institutes. The software provides the industry and owners with a clear understanding of a vessel’s ecological impacts and the sources of the impact, allowing for the creation of sustainability ambitions in new yacht builds and existing vessel upgrades.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of meaningful change. By delivering clear, honest measurements and actionable insights, YETI empowers the yachting industry to move beyond compliance, take responsibility, and make informed decisions that drive real environmental progress. With a comprehensive view of a yacht’s impact, we are confident that YETI will provide the clarity and insights needed to navigate toward a future-proof yachting industry,” Dąbrowska said.

YETI is also introducing EcoPoints to the industry, a new term to express environmental impact. At least 18 different impact categories are evaluated and summarized to create a score, calculating the various effects of parameters such as CO2, CO, HC, NOx, Ammonia, and more to find the environmental impact of various products. YETI’s method is proposed in ISO TS23099 to become an industry standard and common benchmark.

“The launch of YETI software marks the dawn of a new era for yachting — one where actionable insights drive progress. By providing a clear, reliable framework for assessing and improving environmental performance, YETI offers a clear, data-driven pathway to achieve measurable change. Together, we can create a yachting industry that thrives while safeguarding the ocean we rely on for generations to come,” said Vienna Eleuteri, vice-Chair and initiator of the Foundation.

