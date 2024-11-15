YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Afra 1, S/Y Anamcara, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y Afra 1, S/Y Anamcara, M/Y Adamas V, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Afra 1

M/Y Afra 1 is a 164-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $8,985,000 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Afra 1 was built by Custom Yacht and delivered in 2020. The yacht was completely repainted with high gloss clear coat in November 2022 and can reach a max speed of 18 knots. 12 guests can sleep in Afra 1’s six luxurious cabins with high-end Italian furnishing on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on Afra 1.

S/Y Anamcara

S/Y Anamcara is a 102-foot cruising ketch that is for sale in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France. The vessel is currently for sale for $3,633,338 and is the only Jongert 31T on the market. The vessel’s main engine was rebuilt in 2024, has a new set of North 3Di sails, and two new 27 kVa generators. Three guest cabins are on board the vessel and it was delivered in 2000 and built by Jongert. Visit YATCO here for more information.

M/Y Adamas V

M/Y Adamas V is a 213-foot motor yacht that was built by Nicolini Shipyard and delivered in 1987. The yacht is currently for sale for $16,292,637 in Athens, Attica Region, Greece. The vessel has circumnavigated the globe and is capable of cruising at 15 knots with a maximum speed of 20 knots. The vessel can accommodate 12 guests and 15 crew, with three additional cabins for the owner’s staff. Adamas V underwent a multi-million-dollar refit in 2023. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Adamas V.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Stra Dodo

M/Y Stra Dodo is a 95-foot motor yacht that was built by Sanlorenzo and delivered in 2021. There are five staterooms on board the vessel which can reach a max speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on the recently sold vessel.

Prices are subject to change.

