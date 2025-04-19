Caribbean Crew Scholarship Opportunity Continues for Crew

Burgess, The Antigua & Barbuda Sailing Association, and Ondeck Training Maritime created the Caribbean Crew Scholarship initiative during last year’s Antigua Charter Yacht Show. The scholarship covers the cost of essential training like STCW certification and PDSD (Proficiency in Designated Security Duties) certification for Caribbean nationals aged 18–25. Recipients also receive mentorship, networking opportunities, and industry connections to help them pursue a maritime career. Last year’s recipients, Jahmarly Edwards and Junella King, were chosen for their passion, potential, and professionalism, according to Burgess.

“This initiative is an important step in increasing diversity within the superyacht industry and opening opportunities for young professionals from the Caribbean,” said Ian Armstrong, senior partner and managing director at Burgess. “However, this is just the beginning. To truly make an impact, we need more industry leaders — including yacht captains and businesses — to join this network and contribute to the future growth of the program.”

With support from captains, yacht owners, and other businesses in the yachting sector, Burgess is hopeful the scholarship will contribute to the long-term development of diverse talent within the industry. The scholarship program is currently accepting applications for its next round.

