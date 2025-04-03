Interior Protection Strategies for a Smooth Refit

Refit tips from a Chief Stew

Whether it’s a regular day on the dock or a full refit in the shipyard, you can prevent costly damage to your interior if you’re armed with the proper knowledge, materials, and planning. During your season, make sure to use simple, safe, and eco-friendly cleaning products. For refits, having the right plans and materials makes all the difference in ensuring a hassle-free experience at the shipyard.

Research cleaning product safety for your surfaces and keep it simple — mild soap, alcohol, vinegar, and a few polishes or protectants are usually all you need. An invisible, self-healing protective layer is a game changer to prevent etching, stains, and scratches. When in doubt, soap and water is my go-to solution because it effectively breaks down oils and debris without harming the surface. A mild soap that is free of dyes and scents is best for delicate materials. I keep a chart on hand showing the product info, surfaces it is safe or unsafe for, and any additional notes.

Thinking ahead while protecting your interior during a shipyard period is key. Ask yourself questions like, “What tools and equipment will come through the interior? Will there be grease, dust, or liquids? Which types of protective materials are best for each surface?” Start by stowing as much as you can and closing off unused areas. Then, waterproof the area with a layer of plastic sheeting in case of spills or leaks. You will also want to use layers of padding such as corrugated plastic or moving blankets to prevent bumps. Anything left exposed is at risk for shipyard dust and damage, so don’t be afraid to go all out. Remember to check your protection throughout the refit to make sure no moisture or debris accumulates behind it. Secure your materials with masking tape but test it first to see if the tape will leave a residue. Signage is also a great tool to remind contractors of rules and restricted areas. Once you’ve completed your refit, document your protection protocol with photos and descriptions so you or future crew know exactly what to do the next time the boat is in the shipyard. If you have space to stow your protection materials for future use, you can save significant time and money the following year by re-using labeled and pre-cut pieces.

Yachting is all about anticipation and prevention. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure (or in our case, a pound of prevention can save thousands of dollars in repairs!). Using the right materials in the right way every day helps prevent accidents and keeps the interior in the best shape possible.

