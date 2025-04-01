Refit R&R: Strengthening Yacht Crew Bonds

There are many opportunities for yacht crew to take advantage of during a yard period. Crew bonding activities, enrolling in training courses you’ve been wanting to take but never have time for, and taking some time for yourself are a few examples of activities that crew can engage in during a yard period.

The management positions on any yacht should always look to organize crew bonding activities. From personal experience, this boosts crew morale and creates a positive work environment on board. Some crew bonding activities include bowling, visiting an escape room, top golf, or even just going out to a nice dinner. Yacht crew are always so busy and tensions can run high at times, so these activities can really help crew unwind. A yard period is a great time to take advantage of these crew bonding activities.

Yard periods also offer an opportunity for crew to take training courses they want to take but never have time for. There are always courses and training for crew to complete, no matter their position. All crew need to renew their STCW every five years, captains may want to upgrade to a bigger license, and deck/stews might be ready to take an advanced course leading to a deckhand or stew position. Crew can also undergo training on board the yacht. A refit is a good time to practice skills — the interior crew could try out new table setting ideas or different cocktail recipes while the exterior crew takes time to practice verbal procedures like docking and anchoring — especially with any new crew.

Lastly, taking time to yourself is important for each crewmember’s mental health. If time permits, it can be a good time for crew to take turns using vacation time. If crew cannot leave during the yard period, there are other options for self-care. Some ideas include going for a walk, reading a book, enjoying a spa day, or spending time with friends. Yacht crew typically don’t have the luxury of a regular schedule, so making time for hobbies is important. Just as the yacht is undergoing a refit, it’s important for you to also have time to recuperate.

