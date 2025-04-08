Yacht Crew in Dubai: Cruising the City of Gold

Dubai is a yachting haven with endless crew activities

From some of the world’s largest artificial islands, buildings, and mega malls, Dubai has transformed from a small fishing village into the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai’s evolution into a global metropolis has attracted many to the city, including yacht owners. In response, the city has concentrated its efforts on developing itself into a thriving yachting destination, offering state-of-the-art marinas with berths for superyachts, megayachts, and gigayachts, with top-tier crew facilities included.

Anchorages

Dubai Harbour Marinas

Dubai Harbour Marinas includes two facilities: the Harbour Marina and the Bay Marina. Together, they offer approximately 700 berths for yachts up to 160 meters, while providing guests and crew a home port solution that includes restaurants, a crew lounge, retail shops, a crew bar, a crew fitness center, and more. The two marinas provide direct access to the Arabian Gulf with no air draft limits. Dubai Harbour also hosts the Dubai International Boat Show, which welcomed more than 35,000 visitors this year.

Al Seef Marina

D-Marin’s Al Seef Marina is situated on Dubai Creek, one of the city’s top cultural and leisure destinations. Sandstone buildings and traditional wind towers dot the waterfront spot, reflecting Dubai’s heritage. Just 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Dubai, Al Seef Marina is the perfect pickup location for charter guests while also offering plenty of shopping and dining options. The marina has 73 berths for yachts up to 50 meters in length and offers 24/7 dockhand assistance, buggy transfers, and security.

Dubai Marina Yacht Club

With the option to berth at five different marinas, each offering varying numbers of berths, the Dubai Marina Yacht Club is an award-winning marina located in the heart of “New Dubai.” Becoming a private member of the club allows you to berth in the premium locations, which include the East Marina, Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Club House Marina, and West Bay Marina. Each marina offers unique experiences, like the Marina Mall’s proximity to Reel Cinemas and the closeness of Dubai Marina Mall and Marina Promenade’s to the beach.

Mina Rashid Marina

At the mouth of Dubai Creek, Mina Rashid Marina can accommodate up to 60 superyachts in its superyacht basin, with berths for vessels up to 100 meters in size. Its smaller basins also cater to yachts ranging from 10 to 40 meters. The marina provides dry storage facilities in a climate-controlled warehouse. Mina Rashid Marina also includes round-the-clock fueling stations, dedicated pump-out facilities, and 24/7 security.

Dubai Adventures: What to Explore in the City of Gold

Once you’re anchored and have some free time, Dubai has a plethora of activities for yachties to enjoy. The Burj Khalifa is one of the most popular tourist spots in the city, and for good reason. Standing at a height of 829.8 meters, the skyscraper is the tallest structure in the world. If heights don’t frighten you, the observation decks on the 124th, 125th, and 148th floors offer panoramic views of the city. If keeping your feet firmly on the ground is more your style, the Mall of the Emirates offers a unique experience beyond shopping. Just steps from the arid desert, you’ll find Ski Dubai — an indoor ski resort that offers 22,500 square meters for skiing and snowboarding, plus a penguin experience.

Haven’t seen enough aquatic life at work? The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is home to more than 33,000 creatures in its 10-million-liter tank. While nature might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the City of Gold, Dubai’s Miracle Garden is one of the city’s top attractions. More than 150 million fully bloomed flowers fill the garden, with life-sized elephants, airplanes, and more created from floral displays. Amusement parks like Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG Worlds of Adventure offer thrill-seeking yachties a chance to enjoy wild rides as well.

Accessibility for Yacht Crew in Dubai

Dubai has made it easier than ever for yacht crew to enjoy and work in the City of Gold with its new six-month multiple-entry visa for yacht crew. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced the creation of the visa during this year’s Dubai International Boat Show. The six-month visa looks to boost the city’s yachting industry, allowing crewmembers to apply through the GDRFA. This new visa follows the UAE’s introduction of the Golden visa, a long-term residence visa that allows foreign talents to live, work, or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits. Many yacht owners have applied and received the Golden visa, which has increased the demand for crew.

