Five Things I Wish I Knew When I Was a Green Stew

I thought I was prepared when I stepped into the yachting world years ago. I had a hospitality background, an eye for detail, and a passion for boating. However, nothing teaches like time and tides. Here are five things I wish I had truly understood when I was still learning the ropes.

Respect the Chain of Command

Yachts are tight-knit, hierarchical machines, and respecting that structure is not about ego — it’s about efficiency, respect, and safety. As a junior, I didn’t always grasp how important it was to follow the proper channels. Decisions trickle up and down the chain for a reason and learning to trust the experience of leadership (even when you disagree) saves time, drama, and in some cases, lives.

Key Skills Take Time to Develop

An eye for detail, the ability to work through conflict, and making snap decisions under pressure are not usually traits you’re born with. These skills take practice and hard work. I used to get frustrated with myself and others for not getting it right every time, but I learned that patience and understanding are key. Even seasoned HODs are still learning and growing.

Stop Talking About Your Last Boat

If I had a dollar for every time I heard “On my last boat…” I could’ve chartered one myself. Constantly referencing your previous boat isn’t just annoying — it can prevent you from learning new and better ways of doing things. Every program is different. Adaptability is far more valuable than nostalgia in the workplace.

Don’t Jump Ship at the First Sign of Trouble

Conflict is part of every yacht, no matter how “drama free” they claim to be. I’ve seen talented crew leave a good program because they didn’t want to face a tough situation. Working through interpersonal issues builds more than just peace — it builds resilience, maturity, and long-term success in the industry. Resolving conflict is not only something to be proud of, but also a major marker of maturity and resolve, which will take you far.

Yachting Standards Are Goals, Not Guarantees

Hours of rest, nice living conditions, and job perks are often held up as industry standards, but the reality is, yachting isn’t a corporate job with set hours and guaranteed conditions. We work for the ultra-wealthy during their peak leisure time, which means flexibility is part of the gig. Sometimes, you’ll be pushed harder than you think is fair, and learning when to dig deep or when to step away is part of the journey. There’s no such thing as a perfect program, but there is a boat out there for everyone.

Yachting is a career that demands growth, grace, and grit beyond what you see on a certain infamous Bravo series. To any new stews out there: it won’t always be easy, but it will shape you into someone stronger than you ever imagined.

Kendall Shafer is a seasoned chief stew with experience leading interiors on both charter and private yachts. When she’s not at sea, she’s diving into new adventures — whether it’s scuba diving, globe-trotting, or exploring the outdoors with her two border collies, Bosun and Sailor.

