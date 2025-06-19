Galley Trends Yacht Chefs Are Following This Year

I reached out to yacht chefs from all over the world to discover the emerging galley trends for 2025. I asked about guest and crew food and for an example of when they actually made something new!

Some galley trends that I’ve noticed are more young families are chartering this year, looking for healthy, fresh produce and pizza. We have hosted so many “boat-baked” pizza nights on board using gas-powered pizza ovens from Ooni. Sourdough pizzas with a fresh salad is all the rage for 2025!

Chef Sonja Mejlholm (@sonjamejlholm)

I just completed a full season cooking “Seagan,” which is strictly vegan aside from seafood. The purpose was initially a trial for the guests to see if it could reduce cholesterol.

This was a doctor’s suggestion, and the term “Seagan” came up (which induced chuckles) as we discussed the new diet. It seemed restrictive at first, but I thoroughly enjoyed serving food that cured their cravings while staying within the bounds. The guests were happy and felt good about reducing their environmental footprint, albeit not the cholesterol count.

One of the morning favorites was tofu eggs — a simple, tasty, and cheaper option these days to get the protein hit to round out any breakfast. Silken tofu (also shelf-stable for your storage benefits) and “nooch” (nutritional yeast) sautéed in a pan with a little mixture of Dijon, salt, lemon, and turmeric for color went a long way.

Chef Alex Nogueras Cuevas (@ChefAlexNogueras @AlexNCuevas)

I am seeing a couple of food trends now, starting with the sourdough revolution. I think there is a baking renaissance happening. People are starting to bake more in their houses — everyone has a Dutch oven now, which I find amazing. This extends to crew having nice breads in the crew mess, as well as guests and owners. They love their fresh sourdough bread for breakfast and dinner service.

Social media has influenced this movement, especially with platforms like TikTok and Instagram making these trends viral. People are looking for healthier and cleaner eating habits and lifestyles, and sourdough is good for our gut health, digestion, and blood sugar control. The sourdough process helps break down gluten and phytic acids, making it a healthier option than high-gluten breads.

The beauty of sourdough starter is that it can be added to anything, such as pancakes, pizza dough, croissants, and even cocktails. It is a very versatile product. I personally love to use it with guests for breakfast to make open-faced lox benedicts or a classic avocado toast.

Chef Alan Enrique Gonzalez (@donenriquegonzalez)

One food trend I’m seeing more of on board this season is the rise in specific dietary styles, especially dairy-free and plant-based preferences among both guests and crew.

I believe this growing popularity is influenced by evolving healthy lifestyle choices and the impact of social media. People are more mindful of what they eat and enjoy sharing food experiences, which brings these trends forward.

I’m adapting menus and cooking methods to meet these needs, like using creative vegetable substitutes, gluten-free flours, and presenting balanced, visually appealing dishes that align with dietary requests without compromising on flavor or presentation.

