ISS’ Distinguished Crew Award Nominations Now Open

The International Superyacht Society (ISS) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Distinguished Crew Award. The award is one of many that will be announced at the annual ISS Design & Leadership Awards Gala on Oct. 29, 2025, among industry leaders celebrating excellence in yachting.

The Distinguished Crew Award recognizes an individual crewmember or an entire yacht’s crew who has demonstrated exceptional service, leadership, and professionalism over the past year. Nominees should embody the highest standards of the yachting profession through actions like exemplary teamwork, commitment to safety, innovation in sustainability, or meaningful contributions to the broader community.

Last year’s gala saw Capt. Chris Walsh and the crew of M/Y Archimedes win the Distinguished Crew Award due to their pioneering initiatives in sustainability and crew culture while keeping impeccable operations on board. Walsh transitioned the 66.75-meter Feadship Archimedes to HVO biodiesel and reduced emissions by as much as 90% without any performance loss.

“The industry will follow Chris’ lead — it’s a beautiful thing,” one nominator noted.

Walsh was also nominated due to the onboard environment he has created. Crew thrive under Walsh, including Interior Manager Victoria Dennis who has been on board Archimedes for more than two decades — logging more nautical miles than many in the field.

“Chris consistently deflects credit to his team, and that humility and respect are felt in everything he does,” one industry peer said. “He leads by example.”

Now is the time to submit your nominations of a crew or a crewmember whose actions have truly stood out in the past year and help the ISS recognize those who exemplify the best of yachting.

Visit https://www.superyachtsociety.org/nominate-for-award-of-distinction/ to learn more and submit your nomination.

View all past winners here https://www.superyachtsociety.org/previous-iss-awards-of-distinction-winners/

