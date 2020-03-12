Boat Show News

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed

The 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show has been “postponed until further notice” due to “global health concerns” in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show was scheduled to run March 26-29 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The information was shared on the show website, www.pbboatshow.com, as of mid-afternoon today. It includes no information about a new date.

The virus was first called the coronavirus and reported to the World Health Organization in December. The new disease was declared a pandemic, an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population, on March 11.

Palm Beach show producer Informa U.S. Boat Shows and the show’s owner, the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, have referred website users to World Health Organization Resources for information and travel advice.

