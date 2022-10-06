Hamilton Marine International Names CEO for U.S. division

David Ross has been named CEO of Hamilton Marine International’s new U.S. division. A veteran in the yacht industry, Ross brings 30 years of experience as the former owner, president, and CEO of Burger Boat Co., CEO of Yachtzoo, and vice president of superyachts of Reel Deal Yachts.

Hamilton Marine International is headquartered in Palma de Mallorca and is actively expanding into other markets — namely, the U.S.

Ross was born in Regensburg, Germany, but grew up in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and founded a photographic business with 200 employees. He later acquired the American custom yacht builder Burger Boat Co. and grew the company for 16 years with more than 500 staff in Wisconsin, Florida, and Monaco

