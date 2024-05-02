Marine Conservation Donors Pledge $60.8M Towards Mediterranean

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and several public and private donors pledged a combined $60.8 million toward marine conservation efforts in the Mediterranean Sea over the next five years.

HSH Prince Albert II announced the marine conservation pledge at the Our Ocean Conference in Greece. “In a landmark move to safeguard the ecological integrity of the Mediterranean Sea, philanthropic organizations aim to contribute to the ambitious goal of protecting 30% of the Mediterranean by 2030, with 10% designated as strictly protected areas,” said the press release issued by the foundation.

The foundation reports that an estimated $277 million is needed to achieve this goal.

The Mediterranean’s biodiversity faces severe threats from climate change, pollution, and unsustainable fishing practices. This funding aims to enhance marine conservation and phase out these harmful activities, strengthen existing marine protected areas (MPAs), and garner support from additional donors to amplify efforts.

“The substantial financial commitment from both private and public donors underscores a collective determination to address the pressing conservation challenges facing the Mediterranean Sea. It is hoped that this collaboration will inspire further support from additional donors and partners to join the effort in protecting one of the world’s most vital marine ecosystems.”

Currently, only 8.33% of the Mediterranean is protected, with just 0.23% fully or highly protected.

“Urgent action is needed at all levels if we are to meet this ambitious target. With this pledge, private and public donors call upon others to join the effort,” said HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Photo credit: ©Axel Bastello / Palais Princier de Monaco

Read more about ocean conservation efforts.

Topics: